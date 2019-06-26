Missing teen found by Panola County officials

UPDATE (4:00 P.M.)

Panola County officials have located Levi Harrington, according to their Facebook page.

They thanked residents for their tips and calls.

ORINGINAL STORY (3:00 P.M.)

PANOLA COUNTY (KETK) – Panola Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing one week.

Levi Harrington, 14, was last seen on Thursday by his family.

Levi is described as 5’9″ with brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs 120-130 Ibs.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Panola Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.