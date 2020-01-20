Officials responding to small plane crash in Cherokee County

PONTA, Texas (KETK) – Officials are responding to reports of a small plane crash southeast of Jacksonville in the unincorporated town of Ponta.

The crash occurred off CR 4303 just North of CR 204 near a large tower and power lines.

According to Cherokee County Emergency Management, one person was involved in the crash but their condition is unknown. They say a Justice of the Peace has been ordered.

Longview Fire and Texas DPS are responding to the incident. The person involved may have to be cut out of the plane, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Campbell.

KETK has a crew headed to the scene and we will update as information becomes available.