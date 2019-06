Crews are responding to a roof collapse in Whitehouse, according to Smith County PIO Larry Christian.

There is no word on what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

The structure is in the 17700 block of Southpoint Rd. in Whitehouse.

Maps of the area show it to be all residential homes.

Crews from different agencies are responding, according to Christian. At the scene are Troup Fire and EMS as well as Whitehouse Fire.

KETK News will update this story as it develops.