Texas DPS responding to a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 and Old Jacksonville HWY

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) –

UPDATE: As of 6:19 p.m., one vehicle has been removed from the roadway and statements are being collected.

First responders are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle car crash in South Tyler.

UT Health and the Flint-Gresham Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.







Southbound and northbound lanes are directed to one lane each.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as emergency responders work to stabilize and clear the scene.

KETK will update as information becomes available.