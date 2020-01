HOUSTON, Texas (KETK/KPRC) – A student was shot and killed at Bellaire High School in Houston on Tuesday afternoon, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4:00 p.m. when police and fire responded to the shots.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the person was transported on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

Officials do not have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story.