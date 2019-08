EARLY, Texas (KTAB) – The City of Early is hiring some surprising landscapers to take on a pretty steep project, but this tribe is mowing up the unwanted brush and grass with out an issue.

Transforming thick vegetation into a well trimmed field, you might want to know the landscaper behind it all. They’ve got a hunger for weeding out the brush. It’s called Rent a Ruminant and yes, they are goats.