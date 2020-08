SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials have identified the Sabine County man killed during Hurricane Laura.

He was David Murrell, 54.

According to authorities, Murrell was killed at about 9 a.m. Thursday near Hemphill when a tree fell onto his mobile home.

Murrell lived near the Pendleton Harbor neighborhood along Hwy 21.

His was the first Laura-related death reported in Texas.