Officials say 3 dead, including alleged gunman, in Pearl Harbor shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people are dead after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Base, according to officials.

A gunman tentatively identified as a U.S. sailor shot three civilian Department of defense employees and then killed himself.

Two of the three victims have died.

The third victim is reported to be in stable condition.

The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.” GOV. DAVID IGE

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

