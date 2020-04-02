Nurse at Texas Oncology in Tyler tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A nurse at Texas Oncology in Tyler has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the center.

The facility has issued the following statement:

“Texas Oncology’s priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue to provide needed cancer care to our patients, while protecting the safety our staff and patients. We are following CDC guidelines in every aspect of our response. A nurse at our Tyler cancer center has tested positive for COVID-19; we learned of the test results yesterday, Wednesday. Following CDC protocols in this instance, the nurse developed symptoms on March 19 and immediately left the clinic and has been self-quarantined since then. She was wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and had no close contact with other staff and patients while symptomatic – therefore exposure risk to patients and staff was low. Texas Oncology is following established guidelines from the CDC and the local health department to protect patients and staff in the event of exposure – whether from a staff member or patient. The area where the nurse worked inside the center was thoroughly cleaned. Our thoughts are with our nurse and her family, and with all frontline healthcare workers who are caring for patients during this challenging time. We are wishing a speedy recovery to our nurse.” Texas Oncology

East Texas has 126 cases and Smith County has 47, with one death.