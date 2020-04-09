Number of prisoners with COVID-19 rising fast at Beto Unit in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The number of inmates found positive for COVID-19 in an Anderson County prison has more than tripled since Wednesday.

At The George Beto Unit, 23 inmates have tested positive with 37 in isolation after showing symptoms.

Medical Restriction is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become ill.

is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become ill. Medical Isolation is for people who are sick and contagious.

While 23 prisoners have tested positive in the prison, only two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Anderson County.

KETK asked the Anderson County Judge what qualifications make a case, and he said inmates are only considered part of the count if they are originally from Anderson County.

To help combat the coronavirus in the Beto Unit, prisoners are confined to their cells and temperatures are taken twice a day by medical professionals.

If inmates don’t show symptoms, they are required to isolate for 14 days in a separate location and then will be allowed to return to their cells.

“If someone has a pending test or a positive test, they are in a situation that’s called medical isolation, those folks, whether they are actually still at the Beto Unit or they are potentially at a hospital setting they are isolated in a single cell or single area. Anyone in contact with them is wearing full PPE,” said Jeremy Desel, with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

To protect staff, cotton masks are being distributed to employees which they are required to wear inside the facility and are optional in the field.

To further reduce the spread of COVID-19, visitation has been suspended until further notice.

While 23 inmates have tested positive, more than 3,000 offenders are located at the Beto Unit and under medical restriction to prevent further spread.