Breaking News
NTSB: Recording indicates problem with left engine seconds before crash that killed 10

NTSB: Recording indicates problem with left engine seconds before crash that killed 10

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Pilots were having trouble with the left engine in the plane crash that killed 10 people on Sunday, according to NTSB officials in a press conference on Tuesday.

Investigators said that in a rough review of the cockpit voice recorder, pilots were aware of a problem with the engine about eight seconds before the crash.

Roughly 3 seconds before the crash, an automated alarm went off warning of an extreme left bank.

The plane slammed into an airport hangar, killing all 10 people on board.

A full team of audio experts will convene in Washington D.C. in the coming days to do a full breakdown of the recorder.

The NTSB will not release a full transcript of the recording until the investigation is near completion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC