NTSB: Recording indicates problem with left engine seconds before crash that killed 10

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Pilots were having trouble with the left engine in the plane crash that killed 10 people on Sunday, according to NTSB officials in a press conference on Tuesday.

Investigators said that in a rough review of the cockpit voice recorder, pilots were aware of a problem with the engine about eight seconds before the crash.

Roughly 3 seconds before the crash, an automated alarm went off warning of an extreme left bank.

The plane slammed into an airport hangar, killing all 10 people on board.

A full team of audio experts will convene in Washington D.C. in the coming days to do a full breakdown of the recorder.

The NTSB will not release a full transcript of the recording until the investigation is near completion.