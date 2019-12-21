Nothing half-hearted about Arlington boy’s Christmas spirit

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAS/NBC) – It’s said you should give without expecting anything in return.

Four-year old Elliott Wyche sets an example.

He’s donating presents to kids in need in Arlington.

Gifts from the heart from a kid who warms hearts.

Elliott was born with a heart defect. He’s had three open-heart surgeries.

“He essentially is walking around, running around, with only half of a heart,” said mom Ashley Wyche.

But there is nothing half-hearted about Elliott or his enthusiasm for giving.

You could say he has super human strength.

And Arlington police, with their Christmas toy drive, are his super heroes.

Just as he is theirs.

“He’s going through so much, but he’s giving back to show that not only we are heroes for some kids, but he’s my hero,” said Arlington police officer Carla Strauser.

Arlington SWAT team members surprised Elliott with a house call as a way to thank him for donations to their Santa Cops program.

Call him a kid in a candy store or by his nickname, “Tinman.”

Whatever you call him, Elliott is a kid with character, courage, and a spirit for giving.