NOT SGT. PARKER: Tyler police warning of phone scam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

Police say they’ve been notified that an individual is making calls to people claiming to be Tyler Police Sgt. Adam Parker. The caller is telling them they are involved in a civil matter that needs urgent attention and/or payment.

This individual is masking his number with a Tyler Police extension.

Residents should be aware that the Tyler Police Department will never contact them for payment of fines. You should never share personal information (i.e. address, social security number, credit card number, etc.) over the phone.

Tyler Police detectives are investigating this case. Anyone with information about this suspect are urged to contact the Tyler Police non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF (903-597-2833).