‘NOT ENDORSED BY DOJ’: Feds warn of fraudulent face mask flyers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) The Department of Justice is warning that certain “postings or flyers” claiming to exempt individuals from any requirements to wear face mask are fraudulent.

Such flyers are circulating online, according to DOJ, and some have been rendered into wallet-sized cards carried and presented by individuals in an attempt to avoid wearing face masks required by businesses. They claim wearing masks poses a mental and/or physical risk to the bearer, reference the Americans with Disabilities Act, and often bear the official seal of the DoJ.

They also often bear another logo and a website address, www.ftbagency.com. FTB is not a government agency, but is an activist organization that advocates against wearing face masks for the sake of “freedom and liberty.”

“These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department,” DoJ said on the portion of its website dealing with the Americans with Disabilities Act (emphasis theirs).

“The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department.”