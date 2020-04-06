Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion all-star games canceled

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Another major East Texas event has been canceled due to the coronavirus spread in our community.

The Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion all-star games have been canceled.

In a statement, organizers said:

“Our meetings have focused on what is happening with the coronavirus and the impact it will have on our All Star Week. After considerable prayer, conversations with Athletic Directors and medical personnel, we have concluded, that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will need to cancel the 2020 Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All Star Week and games. This is not the step we desire to take, but feel it is the necessary and correct decision keeping in mind the safety of our athletes, coaches, sponsors and volunteers.”

More than 300 coaches had been chosen to a part of this year’s experience.

They also said in their statement:

“To the athletes selected who would’ve helped us celebrate the 10th year of the football game, 6th year of the softball game, 5th year of the baseball game and those who would’ve been part of the very 1st soccer games, we want them to know that, even though they are unable to take the field in June, they are and always will be Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All Stars. They were nominated by their coaches to represent their schools and community, drafted by our All Star Coaching Staff and we want to do our best to recognize and honor them as All Stars.”

Normally several different sports would have played their respective games on one weekend. The games would have covered the following sports:

Football

Baseball

Softball

Soccer (boys & girls)

Cheerleading

To watch their full video announcement, click below:

Earlier Monday, the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview was canceled for the same reason.