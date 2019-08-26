North East Texas school district ranked fourth in entire state

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Education matters and one of the top-ranked school districts in Texas is located right here in the ArkLaTex.

Red Lick Independent School District teaches students from kindergarten through eighth grade on its two campuses, an elementary and middle school. Though the district may be small in size, it’s gaining some big attention on the state level.

“It’s just a reflection of the hard work of our staff, students and community,” said Superintendent Brandon Dennard.

Out of 979 districts in Texas, Red Lick ISD ranks fourth in the latest listing by the website SchoolDigger.com. Factored into those rankings is student standardized test scores.

“We push very hard academically, as you can see from the test results and in the ranking, and we feel like we prepare our students pretty rigorously for the next level, which would be high school,” said Dennard.

The district also received an “A” grade from the Texas Education Agency this year.

These high marks have brought a boom in students. Enrollment is up over last year at about 525 students, much of the increase from transfer students.

Dennard said he and his staff try to make each student feel special.

“I go around and give every single kid a birthday card on their birthday, so it’s just that kind of community,” said Dennard.

Just one of the small touches at this district that help parents to know their children are being cared for.

“I just think it’s a perfect little country school with high standards and they’ll be well-protected,” said Angela Little. “And I’m a teacher by trade, so I just, there’s a peace about it that I haven’t always had at other places.”

This is the second year in a row for Red Lick to receive a ranking in the top ten districts on SchoolDigger.com. They moved up two slots from last year.