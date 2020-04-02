1  of  3
Breaking News
Panola County now at 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus Anderson County issues stay-at-home order until further notice, effective immediately 1 dead following early-morning Smith County shooting

North Carolina dance teacher goes virtual to continue program for kids with special needs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington dance teacher is making sure she can still serve special needs families while social distancing.

A Time to Shine is an integrated dance program for children with special needs.

Dance educator Kim Black leads the program.

“A lot of the children with A Time to Shine have lost their therapies, their structure that they had at school, so being able to continue this is huge for the parents. They want their child to be able to continue doing what they’ve always done,” she said.

The classes are held at Burlington Dance Center.

Black made sure the class could continue using virtual technology.

The connection is something students, their parents, and Black missed.

Under normal circumstances, Black teaches more than 300 children a week.

“I missed them terribly, so as we started this, it’s allowed me to continue to connect and continue to feel like what my mission is, what my passion is, and it allows me to continue doing that and that is so important,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories