NO JUSTICE NO PEACE: Tyler protesters to gather at Broadway Square Mall Saturday evening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Protesters will gather at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler Saturday evening to demonstrate for peace.

The rally, titled “No Justice No Peace,” will be held 7-10 p.m. Participants will gather in the northeast corner of the parking lot between JC Penney and Firestone Tires.

Participants are asked to assemble on sidewalks only, no grass or medians, to keep a clear path for foot traffic, and to “acknowledge (the) mall manager’s and property owners’ good will by taking care of the area.”

Protests have become a regular event in Tyler, as in the rest of the nation, following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police officers.

The unrest across the nation has focused new light and attention on the history of violent deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, as well as the issue of systemic racism in this country.