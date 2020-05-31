‘NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE’: Protesters in Amarillo join voices to others across the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KETK) – Protesters in Amarillo are joining their voices to others across the country demanding an end to police violence against people of color.
The Amarillo Police Department released a statement Saturdya regarding the planned protest:
“The Amarillo Police Department is aware of several planned protests in Amarillo in the next few days. We fully support the constitutionally protected right for people to peacefully assemble. Our officers will stand guard to protect your right to speak your voice in protest. If needed, we will walk with you to keep you safe and to keep our city safe. Please beware of individuals who might try to interrupt your rights with violence or destruction. Persons who damage property or assault anyone will not be tolerated and will be removed from the area and arrested.“Amarillo Police department