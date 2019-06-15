No evidence to suggest deceased Tarrant deputy was shot, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating after a longtime Tarrant County deputy was fatally injured Friday night.

It was confirmed by Tarrant County, Sheriff Bill Waybourn, late Friday night that Sgt. Keith Shepherd, a 19-year veteran of the department, was apparently shot over his lunch break and that he’d been found, injured, by fellow deputies who went to look for him when he didn’t return to duty.

On Saturday morning, Fort Worth police released new information saying, “Based on information learned at the scene and at the hospital, there is no evidence to suggest that Deputy Shepherd was shot; however, the official cause and manner of death will be determined by Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Investigators said Shepherd was found in his personal vehicle in the employee parking garage and that there was blood seen inside and outside the car.

The deputies reported Shepherd suffered significant head trauma and that they’d provided medical attention before he was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Waybourn said during an impromptu news conference Friday night that they didn’t believe there is a threat to the public and that the Fort Worth Police Department would be conducting the investigation into the fatal incident.

“Fort Worth will be the lead investigation agency on what happened out here tonight. We’re confident it will unravel soon,” Waybourn said. “I don’t believe that the neighborhood is in danger. I don’t believe that right now. What I do think is that we’ve got to follow the facts until we understand what happened.”

Waybourn would not say they are looking for a suspect but rather that they were investigating a crime scene.

The sheriff told reporters Friday night that there are cameras in the employee garage and that investigators were looking over those to try to determine what took place.

Waybourn said he didn’t know Shepherd that well, but that he had a great reputation at the department, he was a strong, loved leader and that he was a great husband and good father.