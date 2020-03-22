‘NO AMERICAN IS ALONE’: Trump said his administration is working to send aid, supplies to states hard hit by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. government is working to get Americans stranded in Peru and Argentina by the coronavirus back home, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Among those stranded is a church mission group from Thrive Community Church in Athens.

Peru and Honduras closed their borders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Trump said this country is marshaling every resource in its fight against COVID-19 and repeated calls for people to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and avoid going out unless necessary.

There are currently more than 31,000 cases of COVID-19 in the country, including at least 390 deaths, according to the government figures. There are nearly 329,000 worldwide with at least 14,300 deaths.

“We will win the war,” he said. “We want to win the war with as few deaths as possible.”

To assist states hardest hit by the virus, Trump repeated his pledge to dispatch the hospital ships Mercy and Comfort to the West and East coasts respectively. He also said he has ordered eight large federal medical stations with 1,000 beds to New York, eight large facilities with 2,000 beds to California, and three large and four small facilities with 1,000 beds to Washington.

He also is activating the National Guard to assist California, New York, and Washington, he said.

FEMA director Peter Gaynor said the states will retain command of the Guard but that the federal government will cover all the cost.

“This is not martial law,” Gaynor stressed.

Trump said he has approved the disaster declaration request for Washington and will approve the one for California “very quickly, maybe tonight.”

“Large quantities” of medical supplies and equipment also are being sent to the hardest-hit states, Trump said, including N95 breathing masks, which have been in high demand by first responders and healthcare workers but have been in short supply.

Trump said Honeywell has expanded production of the masks, and he thanked the corporation for stepping up its efforts.

He said “large quantities” of masks, respirators, gowns, face shields, and other items are currently en route to the three hardest-hit states, with more to be delivered to other states in the near future.

In regard to veterans, Trump said “we’re working on certain hospitals where we might be doing some work” to care for those stricken by the virus.

In his concluding remarks before handing the briefing over to other members of the task force, the president called upon love and patriotism in the face of COVID-19.

“No American is alone as long as we are united,” he said. “And we are united. We are very united. No force is greater than a united America.”

He said “our great victory” over COVID-19 “will happen much sooner than originally expected.” The country “will be totally victorious” and “will get our economy up to a level that it was and, in my opinion, beyond.”

“A lot of great things will happen,” he said. “You’ve very special people.”

Vice President Mike Pence urged “every single American” to heed the advice and directives of their local and state leaders” to slow the spread of coronavirus and to protect “the most vulnerable” citizens.