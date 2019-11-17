Nissan recalling more than 450,000 vehicles due to fire hazard

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file, photo, Nissan logo is seen at a Nissan car gallery in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. has named the head of its China business, Makoto Uchida, to be its new CEO. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) – Nissan is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles worldwide, citing the risk of a brake fluid leak causing a fire.

Because of the risk, the auto manufacturer is advising drivers to park the vehicles away from homes and other structures if the anti-lock brake system warning light comes on for more than 10 seconds.

Nissan says a pump seal may become worn down and cause brake fluid to leak.

If this occurs, Nissan said, the ABS warning light on the dash will come on continuously, warning the driver that action needs to be taken.

But if the warning light is ignored and the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, “the brake fluid leak may potentially create an electrical short in the actuator circuit, which in rare instances, may lead to a fire,” the company said in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The models included in the recall are:

Nissan Murano SUV, model years 2015 to 2018;

Maxima sedans, model years 2016 to 2018;

Infiniti QX60, model years 2017 to 2019;

Nissan Pathfinder, model years 2017 to 2019.

Nissan said it will begin sending out “interim notices” to vehicle owners on December 2. Owners whose vehicles have the warning light on continuously will be instructed to contact Nissan on INFINITI Roadside Assistance to have their vehicle towed to the dealer as soon as possible.

When additional replacement parts are available in the summer of 2020, owners will receive a second notification advising them to bring their vehicles into the dealer for repair.

Dealers will replace the parts at no cost to the vehicle owner.

This is Nissan’s third recall for the same problem, and the company keeps expanding the number of affected models. About 120,000 U.S. vehicles were recalled in 2016, and Nissan issued a recall for 215,000 in 2018. A fire in a 2016 Maxima touched off the first recall.

The automaker says vehicles in the 2018 recall that haven’t been repaired are included in the current recall.