Nexstar’s Woman of the Year is Chicago woman who founded her own non-profit to help the homeless

NEW YORK (KETK) The Nexstar Woman of the Year winner was announced Wednesday afternoon on The Mel Robbins Show”.

Archana Liggins of Chicago, Illinois was chosen. A $5,000 donation will be made to the charity of her choice, which will be the non-profit she founded.

The married mother of three, Mrs. Liggins works as an area lead for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, serving several counties located South and West of Chicago.

She understands the issue of food insecurity and is an advocate for those suffer chronic hunger. She helps build the capacity of community organizations to provide food to such at-risk populations as children, seniors and low-income families. Mrs. Liggins also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the non-profit organization, “BAG Lady Outreach,” which she founded in January 2019.

The organization distributes personal care items, food, and services to the homeless and others who are struggling to fulfill basic needs. To date, the organization has distributed more than 6,000 bags of personal hygiene products and other necessities to those in need.

“I am flabbergasted. I’m grateful and blessed to be able to do this, especially during this time of pandemic. I’m an essential worker along with, I’m sure, many of the other “Remarkable Women” nominated across the country. People come to us for service and we need to be here for them. The most recent 700 bags that I have given out through “BAG Lady Outreach” included toiletries, masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. I’m excited to use this prize money to help more people and I want to thank Nexstar and WGN-TV for this incredible honor.”

Designed to honor the outstanding contributions that women have made to the country and its local communities, the three-month nationwide campaign generated 10,000 nominations across 113 Nexstar television markets covering more than 60% of the television households in the United States.

The “Remarkable Women” initiative celebrates local women that inspire, lead and pave the way for other women to succeed. The program was launched December 13th, 2019, when Nexstar television stations in the company’s local markets began accepting nominations for the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”