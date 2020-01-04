NEW YEAR, NEW FRIENDS: Jacksonville animal shelter opens ‘Roaring 20s’ with free dog adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – You’ve popped your fireworks, eaten your black-eyed peas and (possibly) taken down your Christmas tree.

Now, the Jacksonville Animal Shelter says it’s time you celebrated the start of a new year and a new decade with a new furry friend.

The shelter is offering free dog adoptions during its “Roaring 20s” adoption event Monday, January 6, through January 17.

The shelter has some precious puppers just waiting for a furever home. So if you’ve a mind to brighten up your new year with a new friend, stop by the facility at 208 Tena Street Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-noon.

And for those who aren’t in the market for a fur baby but still want to help, the shelter is always looking for loving volunteers to care for the animals.

Contact the shelter at 903-339-3386.