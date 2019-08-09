New trend: Millennials using technology to make home buying process easier

A new trend is starting for home buyers. Younger people in the process are using technology to make their experience easier.

But, most people still want a human to close the deal.

According to Michael Booe of Helen Adams Realty, those younger clients often want to speed the process with virtual home tours, using cell phone video.

“People are definitely making purchases based on facetime sessions with agents,” says real estate agent Michael Booe.

But even for digital savvy clients, the world of real estate is still relatively analog.

Now, Amazon is hoping to facilitate those relationships on its platform with a program called Turnkey, in partnership with brokerage company Realogy.

“The benefit to buyer is to have an agent personally selected agent for them,” says Kohleen Nornes from Coldwell Banker.

And when they close on their home, buyers can get $1500 to $5,000 worth of Amazon smart home gear and services such as unpacking and installation for free.

In order to get the maximum benefit of $5000, you need to buy a home that’s $700,000 or more.

The deal boosts Amazon’s goal of being the online destination for buying just about everything, and Realogy will foot the bill for those extras hoping to use amazon for more leads and millennial buyers.

“They’re tech savvy, they’re market savvy, this is all a convenience factor,” says Nornes.

Something that could drive the next generation of home buyers

To learn more about the program, click here.