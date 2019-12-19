New Summerfield ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) New Summerfield ISD will soon have a new head man at the helm.

Junior High principal Joe Brannen has been named the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position.

Bannen took over as interim superintendent at the beginning of December after Dr. Brian Nichols – accepted a job with Canton ISD.

He is a 1990 graduate of Perrin-Whitt High School, north of Mineral Wells, Texas.

He received a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in education from Tarleton State University.

His career with New Summerfield began six years ago.