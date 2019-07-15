NEW STUDY: Scientists closing in on blood test for Alzheimer’s, other forms of dementia

(KETK) – Doctors may one day be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease with a blood test, according to new research released Monday afternoon.

Japanese scientists collected blood samples from over 200 people, including some who had Alzheimer’s.

The test was able to detect the buildup of a protein linked to the disease at an early stage, 88% of the time.

Right now, brain changes can only be detected through expensive brain scans or testing for specific proteins in the spinal fluid.

Experts caution more research is needed.