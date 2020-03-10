New sidewalks under construction in this north East Texas city

TEXARKANA Texas (KTAL) – New sidewalks are coming to some parts of Texarkana, Texas.

The state’s department of transportation said they’re being constructed on Richmond Rd. between North Robison Rd. and College Dr., and along two sections of Summerhill Rd. between Meadow and Kennedy Lanes, and between U.S. 82 and West 10th Street.

The city contributed about $37,000 toward the $1.6 million project, according to TxDOT.

Officials said the rest is covered by 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds, and thye will include wheelchair ramps.

“Places they wanted to put the sidewalks, you can already tell that there’s trails in the grass that, people are already walking there. So, this’ll help get the people, or the pedestrians, out of the grass, out of the mud, and on something solid and safe.” Marcus Sandifer, TxDOT spokesperson

The sidewalks are expected to take about 18 months to complete.