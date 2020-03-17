Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Business Closures

East Texas City Closures

CDC information on COVID-19

COVID-19 Dashboard

New Mexico Game & Fish posting educational activities for children

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Are your kids needing an activity to do while at home?

The New Mexico Game and Fish Department is looking to help out. They are posting daily activities you can do with your kids.

Below are some of the activities:

  • ‘It’s a fishy world’
  • Pond Connections
  • Aquatic Aliens – too close for comfort
  • Tugging on a Habitat
  • Building a Bear Den

The “fishy world’ activity focuses on the habitat of fish in the state including essential components fish need to survive in the wild.

There are also fun educational games that kids can play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar