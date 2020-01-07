NEW DETAILS: Man accused of killing Tyler woman found in trunk had lengthy criminal past

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been charged with murder after he killed his girlfriend and left her body in the trunk of his car at a local motel.





Leslie Gamino and Johnny Osburn lived together at the Finley apartments in Tyler. Police say they had paid visits to their apartment more than once for domestic violence calls.

On January 3rd, they were there for a welfare check on Gamino, after Gamino’s daughter, who lives a few hours away, became concerned and filed a missing persons report.

“She had been receiving some texts from her mother on her phone that just weren’t making a whole lot of sense,” said Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department.

No one answered the door, but Gamino’s car was there.

Early saturday morning, Gamino’s credit card was used, prompting police to the Town House Motel in Tyler.

“So upon searching the room, they did not locate her, and then searching the vehicle, upon opening the trunk, they did locate her body,” said Martin.

Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and had been dead for a few days.

Officials located Osburn inside the motel room. He was uncooperative so they took him in to be questioned and eventually arrested on a first-degree murder warrant.

Osburn has a criminal history from 1998 to 2017 where he was arrested multiple times and jailed in the DFW area for burglary, drug charges, engaging in criminal activity, and escaping from confinement. In fact, at the time of his arrest, Osburn was on parole.

Now investigators are combing through evidence trying to figure out what lead to this gruesome crime.

Gamino’s daughter set up a gofundme page to help cover the cost of the funeral.