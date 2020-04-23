New COVID-19 cases reported in Angelina, Polk, San Augustine Counties

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the counties in its region.
Angelina County has two new cases, bringing its tally to 33. Two patients are hospitalized with the illness. Health personnel have administered 394 tests.
Polk County has one new case, bringing its tally to 18. health personnel have administered 132 tests.
San Augustine has two new cases, bringing its tally to 16. The county has suffered one death from the illness. Health personnel have administered 46 tests.
Health officials continue to urge individuals to follow state and national safety guidelines:
- Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.
- If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
- If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, please call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center: (936) 630-8500, Monday-Friday, 8 AM-4 PM.
- Limit close contact and practice social distancing of at least six feet with other people.
- Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.
- Continue washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly.