New Boston PD warns of vandalism at Tapp Park

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL) – The New Boston Police Department is warning locals about vandalizing and dumping at Tapp Park after finding a set of mattresses.

According to NBPD, the vandalism started last summer with a bathroom fire. Officers have found broken toilets, spray paint on the inside of the restroom, and the Boy’s Scout Hut windows broken out.

Last September, an officer made contact with an adult driver of a blue pick up truck that was parked at Tapp Park after hours. He had an underage female who left her home without permission in the truck with him.

The officer was able to make two felony arrest from two different suspects that night and was later honored for it.

NBPD says all gates surrounding the park will now be locked from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the area.

If you are caught on the property after hours, vandalizing, or dumping you may face a charge of criminal trespassing.

Any witnesses to vandalism at the park are encouraged to come forward.