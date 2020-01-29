New Boston officers find THC edibles, testosterone, firearms & more in Elm Street house

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) The New Boston Police department has one man behind bars after finding several illegal items in a house on Elm Street.

According to officers, an investigation led them to a house on South Elm Street on Tuesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.

After the homeowner consented to a search, officers found the following:

large amount of THC edibles made to resemble gummy bears & other candies

large amount of marijuana

un-prescribed Testosterone

5 marijuana plants inside a room turned into a grow room

at least 9 firearms

a large amount of U.S. currency

A large portion of these narcotics resemble candy that small children often eat, according to the department.

This home was in close proximity to Tapp Park, and there are a large number of children that reside and play in this area.

Kevin Goodman, 46, of New Boston, has been arrested and charged with three possession charges, with a total bond of $75,000, but has since been released on surety bonds.