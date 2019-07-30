New Amber Alert will include ages 18-64 after Texas woman’s murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – On September 1, a new AMBER alert will go into effect for missing adults age 18-64 who are presumed to be abducted or in immediate danger of injury or death.

The current AMBER Alert only includes children up to 17 years of age.

The new alert will be called the CLEAR alert, or the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert.

Cayley’s mother, Allison Steele, wanted to make a difference after her daughter’s death and help find endangered adults who don’t fall within the current criteria.

The new bill was introduced to support Cayley Mandadi of League City, who was kidnapped and murdered during her sophomore year at Trinity University in San Antonio.

After signing the bill, Representative Greg Bonnen said, “It has been an honor to carry this bill in memory of Cayley Mandadi. It is my prayer that with the passage of HB 1769 Texas will see fewer preventable tragedies.”

Senator Larry Taylor statement:

My constituent Cayley was a 19 year old college student who was killed by someone she knew in 2017. There were multiple TXDOT information signs posted along the highway between where Cayley was last seen and where she was found. Had this bill been in effect then, someone may have seen teh car in which she was being held and called to report a sighting, leading to her safe recovery. Cayley’s mother Alison has been tremendous advocate for this legislation and I extend my sincerest thanks to her for her dedication to this casue. I am grateful to have been able to sponsor this bill; I believe it has the potential to save lives.

On the Texas DPS website, criteria includes:

The individual is between the ages of 18 and 65

The adult is either in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, or the disappearance wasn’t voluntary

The person’s location is unknown, and the person has been missing for less than 72 hours

Mandadi was raped and murdered in the fall of 2017 by her boyfriend, Mark Howerton.

Howerton, 22, surrendered to Bexar County Magistrate’s Office for the crime.

Howerton is a 2014 graduate of Grace Community School in Tyler.