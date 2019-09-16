NEVER FORGET: East Texas cross fit gym holds 8th annual “red bandana” workout

September 11, 2001 is a day that will always be ingrained in the minds of Americans. And every year, Crossfit Tyler does their part to remember one of the heroes of that day.

Welles Crowther, better known as “The Man in the Red Bandana”, rescued at least 10 people from the World Trade Center, covering his face with a red bandana from the smoke.

He led people to safety, and then he traveled up again to help more, and again.

The South Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m., during one of those trips. Welles was killed saving others.

The official workout includes:

Rowing 911 meters

19 burpees to signify Welles’ high school lacrosse number

12 dumbbell front squats

17 American swings for the 17 flights of stairs he went up and down

“We always need to remember first responders. We always need to remember those who served our country, and have paid the ultimate sacrifice for us,” said Amy Chesley, owner of Crossfit Tyler.

Crowther was a also a volunteer firefighter.

Since its start, the Red Bandana Workout has raised more than $1,000 for the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust.