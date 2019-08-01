Nevada man finds rare 30-year-old unopened video game

A Nevada man is going to get a large payout for something that could easily be confused as junk.

While cleaning out some items from his childhood home, Scott Amos stumbled up on a bag with an old video game in it.

It was a 1987 sealed copy of the Nintendo game Kid Icarus.

Scott says the game was a Christmas gift that was never given.

Used copies of the game go for less than $20 dollars, but a sealed copy goes for much, much more. Like up to $10,000 more.

Amos is auctioning the sealed vintage video game at a Dallas auction house this week.

His mother says she can’t believe she forgot to give it to him in the first place.

“And she’s like first I can’t believe how much I spent that much on the game, and second, I can’t believe I forgot to give you your present. I email a couple video game experts in vintage video games, and one of them within 30 minutes wrote me back, and said you’ve really found something. This is probably less than ten in existence, real big deal.”

Amos says he’ll probably throw a watch party with his family to celebrate the windfall.

And then, he’ll probably spring for a trip to Disney with his family.