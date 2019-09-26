NETRMA narrows Segment 6 options down to 3

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority release the preliminary results of the Toll 49 Segment 6 Feasibility Study, and narrowed the future options down to three Thursday afternoon.

Of the six proposed routes, the Purple, Yellow, and Teal have been selected to move forward.

NETRMA launched a feasibility study in 2018 to identify three possible routes for further review and consideration. They say the three chosen had the highest scores in the evaluation.

Residents that could be affected by the expansion are concerned about the length and cost of some of the routes.

The public argues that the newly proposed routes don’t relieve Tyler traffic, are not cost-effective, would destroy wetlands near Lake Tyler, and destroy a greater amount of homes.

“As we work to identify the best possible route for the region, we want to hear all voices from the community. There will be multiple opportunities for public input as we move forward,” said Elizabeth Story, Toll 49 Segment 6 Project Manager.

People say NET RMA published the teal route in 1984, so they purchase land anticipating the expansion would go toward the chosen path.

“A final decision on what could potentially be built is anticipated in 2022.” Chris Miller, Executive Director for the NETRMA

The next chance for you to voice your opinion will be at the next public meeting in Spring 2020.

For more information and to contact the study team, click here.