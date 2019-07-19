NETFLIX & SWEAT: Could going to a sweat lodge help you lose weight?

What if we told you you could burn up to 1,000 calories in under an hour, just laying down and watching Netflix?

Sounds too good to be true right?

One company in Florida says they can help you do just that.

“Some people are a little hesitant when they walk by they’re like I’m in Sarasota it’s hot already why would I come in here and do this, I sweat walking down the street,” said Samantha Albano, the owner of Purify An Urban Sweat Lodge.

She says this is a different kind of sweat. It cleans out your system and detoxifying.

So how does it work?

You get a long sleeve shirt, sweatpants and socks, and then you get put in this body wrap, which releases far infrared heat that penetrates your skin

“Two layers deep, gets your fat molecules shaking, vibrating, and pushing out your toxins, heavy metals, impurities through your sweat,” siad Samantha.

The temperature inside the wrap climbs up to 140 degrees

“Blood circulating, eases joint pain, back pain, helps with headaches helps you sleep better, boosts your immune system, makes your skin glow.”

Albana says you CAN BURN ANYWHERE FROM 500 TO 1,000 CALORIES IN A 50 MINUTE SWEAT SESSION.

“I do it every other day. I drive home and I’m like where’s that back pain I was feeling? instantly healed.”