Netflix reports worldwide streaming outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having some trouble getting onto your Netflix account or streaming your favorite shows or movies right now, it’s not just you!
Netflix says it is experiencing issues streaming on all devices.
“We are working to resolve the problem and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said on its website.
Multiple people confirmed on social media they were having issues with the streaming service.
No word on when the streaming service will be back up, so hang tight!
This is a developing story.
Latest News Headlines:
- WATCH: Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway
- SFO gears up for a holiday travel season with estimated 100K passengers per day
- The cost of coming forward: 1 survivor’s life after #MeToo
- Domestic violence victim’s daughter calls 911 to ‘order a pizza’
- Bill would help provide therapy dogs to vets