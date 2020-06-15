NET RMA gives 635K to East Texas counties for infrastructure projects

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) donated $635,000 to multiple transportation-related projects throughout East Texas.

It was the biggest donation to-date for the organization.

“We’ve been able to take excess funds from toll revenues to support our counties in our area with their priority projects,” said Dave Spurrier, NET RMA senior board member.

Below is a breakdown of where the money will be distributed:

$270,000 to Gregg County for the Hawkins Pkwy and Good Shepard Way intersection

$240,000 to the Henderson-Overton Shortline Branch Rail

$125,000 to Wood County to improve the Collins Field Airport

“The NET RMA was to give local and rural communities to give a larger voice and we collectively do that, support each other and this is just another way we’re doing that,” said Spurrier.