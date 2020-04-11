NET Health updates Gregg County’s COVID-19 cases to 39

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, bringing the count there to 39.

The updated count shows 34 cases in Longview, 3 in White Oak, and 2 in Kilgore. The patients are predominantly male, with 22 infected, while 17 are women. The age group with the most cases is 40-49, with 21 cases, while others are:

  • 0-20 – 1
  • 21-40 – 11
  • 60-79 – 5

In good news, the county has recorded no deaths from the virus.

The two new cases bring the East Texas total to 367.

