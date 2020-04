SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A map has been released by the Northeast Texas Public Health District, NET Health, showing the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code in Smith and surrounding counties.

NET Health covers seven counties:

Anderson

Henderson

Gregg

Smith

Rains

Van Zandt

Wood

The map shows ‘hot spots’ with 11-25 cases in the following zip codes:

75703

75701

75605

Currently, East Texas has over 475 cases where a full list can be found HERE.