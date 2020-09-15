NET Health reports new COVID-19 deaths in Anderson, Smith Counties

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19, one in Smith County and the other in Anderson County.

The deceased in Smith County is an 80-year-old female resident of Whitehouse.

Currently, there are 650 active cases in the county, including 29 new cases reported Tuesday, 2830 total recoveries, 63 COVID-related deaths, and a total of 3,538 confirmed cases.

The deceased in Anderson County is a 98-year-old female resident of Palestine.

Currently, there are 427 active cases in the county, including 28 new cases reported Tuesday, 371 total recoveries, 14 COVID-related deaths, and a total of 810 confirmed cases.

Statistics within NET Health’s region of Disease Surveillance, which includes the counties of Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson, are available from the agency’s COVID-19 information center.

The agency is urging persons who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms to call before going to a doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

More information about free COVID-19 testing locations and evidence-based strategies to control the spread of COVID-19 are listed at the agency’s website.