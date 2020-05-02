NET Health reports new COVID-19 cases for East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health reported another rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the counties in its region.

Smith County saw four new cases, bringing its total to 146.

The county has suffered four deaths, but also has 91 recovered patients.

Thirty-eight patients are currently hospitalized.

Gregg County had three new cases, bringing its tally to 87.

The county has 44 recovered patients.

Henderson County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 28.

The county has six patients who have recovered.

Van Zandt County reported one new case, bringing its total to 16.

The confirmed case is community spread and is in the City of Canton. The patient is at home in isolation.

The county has suffered one death, of a patient from Murchison, but has six who have recovered.

Wood County reported one new cases, bringing its numbers to 10.

County Judge Lucy Hebron has reported that four patients in her county have recovered.

Anderson County had two new cases, increasing from 30 to 32.

That county has four patients who have recovered.