NET Health reports new COVID-19 cases for Anderson, Gregg, Smith Counties

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Northeast Texas Public Health District has reported new COVID-19 cases for Anderson, Gregg, and Smith Counties as of Saturday.

Anderson County has one new case, bringing its total to 19.

In the county, 18 of the cases are in Palestine and one is in Elkhart. Three are travel related and 16 are community spread.

Age ranges of affected patients are:

21-40 YO – 8 cases

41-59 YO – 8 cases

60-79 YO – 3 cases

Seven patients are women and 12 are male.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of April 13, 78 tests had been administered in Anderson County. The state’s database has not been updated since then.

Gregg County has three new cases, bringing its total to 66.

Of those:

56 are in Longview

5 are in White Oak

4 are in Kilgore

1 is in Gladewater

Eleven cases are travel related and 55 are community spread.

Age ranges of affected patients are:

0-20 YO – 2 cases

21-40 YO – 23 cases

41-59 YO – 29 cases

60-79 YO – 12 cases

Thirty-six patients are women and 30 are male.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of April 13, 672 tests had been administered in Gregg County. The state’s database has not been updated since then.

Smith County has two new cases, bringing its total to 134.

Of those:

110 are in Tyler

6 are in Whitehouse

6 are in Flint

5 are in Lindale

2 are in Troup

1 is in Hideaway

1 is in Bullard

1 is in Mineola

1 is in Winona

1 is in Arp.

The county has suffered two deaths, a patient in Troup and a patient in Hideaway.

Thirty-one of the cases are travel related and 103 are community spread.

Age ranges of affected patients are:

0-20 YO – 7

21-40 YO – 44

41-59 YO – 44

60-79 YO – 35

80+ YO – 4

Sixty-three patients are female and 71 are male.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of April 13, 1,434 tests had been administered in Smith County. The state’s database has not been updated since then.