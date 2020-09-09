NET Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Henderson, Smith Counties

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths in Henderson County and two in Smith County.

According to NET Health, the Henderson County deaths were an 86-year-old resident of Chandler and a 93-year-old female resident of Chandler.

Henderson County currently has 19 confirmed COVID deaths, 418 active cases (including 12 new cased being reported today), 442 total recoveries, and a total of 879 confirmed cases.

The Smith County deaths were a 54-year-old male resident of Whitehouse and a 73-year-old male resident of Tyler.

Smith County has suffered 59 COVID-related deaths and currently has 572 active cases (which includes 18 new cases being reported today), 2829 total recoveries, and a total of 3,455 confirmed cases.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

Statistics within NET Health’s region of Disease Surveillance (the counties of Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson) are available from the “Confirmed COVID-19 Cases” link within the “News & Updates” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.