NET HEALTH confirms 5th coronavirus case in Smith County

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

SMITH COUNTY (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed a fifth coronavirus case in Smith County.

The patient had direct exposure to a confirmed case in Smith County.

For updates, you can visit MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus to get information on cases in East Texas.

“With a variety of misinformation circulating through social media and other informational sources, the goal of our NET Health website is to provide the public with easily accessible and factual information,” said Terrence Ates, Public Information Officer for NET Health.

East Texas cases:

  • Smith County – 5
  • Rusk County – 1
  • Gregg County – 1
  • Bowie County – 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

