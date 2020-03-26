NET Health confirms 5 additional COVID-19 cases in Smith County, count up to 21

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed an additional five cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
Earlier Wednesday Smith County confirmed two cases, bringing the total to 16, but with five additional cases that brings the total to 21.
- Smith County – 21
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 1
- Van Zant – 1
- Gregg County – 3
- Rusk County – 2
- Bowie County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Nacogdoches County – 1
- Upshur County – 1
- Angelina County – 1
The total in East Texas is 33 with one death in Smith County.