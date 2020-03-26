Live Now
FOX51 News at 9

NET Health confirms 5 additional COVID-19 cases in Smith County, count up to 21

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed an additional five cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

Earlier Wednesday Smith County confirmed two cases, bringing the total to 16, but with five additional cases that brings the total to 21.

  • Smith County – 21
  • Morris County – 1
  • Cass County – 1
  • Van Zant – 1
  • Gregg County – 3
  • Rusk County – 2
  • Bowie County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Nacogdoches County – 1
  • Upshur County – 1
  • Angelina County – 1

The total in East Texas is 33 with one death in Smith County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar