NET Health confirms 5 additional COVID-19 cases in Smith County, count up to 21

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed an additional five cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

Earlier Wednesday Smith County confirmed two cases, bringing the total to 16, but with five additional cases that brings the total to 21.

Smith County – 21

Morris County – 1

Cass County – 1

Van Zant – 1

Gregg County – 3

Rusk County – 2

Bowie County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Nacogdoches County – 1

Upshur County – 1

Angelina County – 1

The total in East Texas is 33 with one death in Smith County.