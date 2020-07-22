NET Health confirms 12th COVID-19 related death in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed the 12th COVID-related death in Smith County.
The deceased is an 88-year old female resident of Whitehouse.
The latest death comes as NET Health announced confirmation of 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the case count to 2,006.
There are 151 patients in Tyler hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.
Other deaths in Smith County to COVID-19 were:
- 56-year old male resident of Troup
- 66-year old female resident of Lindale
- 68-year old female resident of Lindale
- 68-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 77-year old male resident of Tyler
- 78-year old male resident of Tyler
- 87-year old female resident of Tyler
- 91-year old male resident of Hideaway
- 95-year old male resident of Tyler
If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or Body Aches
- Headache
- Loss of Appetite
- Sore Throat
- Nasal Congestions
- Runny Nose
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Newly Acquired Loss of Taste or Smell
Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at 903-617-6404.
More information about free COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread, and local updates are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.