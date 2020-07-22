NET Health confirms 12th COVID-19 related death in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed the 12th COVID-related death in Smith County.

The deceased is an 88-year old female resident of Whitehouse.

The latest death comes as NET Health announced confirmation of 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the case count to 2,006.

There are 151 patients in Tyler hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

Other deaths in Smith County to COVID-19 were:

56-year old male resident of Troup

66-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

77-year old male resident of Tyler

78-year old male resident of Tyler

87-year old female resident of Tyler

91-year old male resident of Hideaway

95-year old male resident of Tyler

If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or Body Aches

Headache

Loss of Appetite

Sore Throat

Nasal Congestions

Runny Nose

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Newly Acquired Loss of Taste or Smell

Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at 903-617-6404.

More information about free COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread, and local updates are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.