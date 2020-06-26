NET Health CEO says Abbott’s halt on reopening Texas a “good pause” to slow the spread of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 has been a concern in Texas since March with business closures, but now that Texas has reopened, Gov. Abbott has mentioned a spike in cases.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas will pause any further efforts to reopen due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott said in the statement.

In Smith County alone, 32 cases were reported on Thursday, the highest reported since the start of the pandemic.

“The Tyler hospitals right now have combined 50 COVID positive patients right now and they have not had to surge at this point so at this time they have capacity, they also have ventilator capacity, so that’s the good news,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

Health officials have announced recently that younger people make up a larger percentage of coronavirus cases.

“Deeper dive of the data a couple day ago. Over 35% of the patients were age 30 and under, so this really appears to be in the younger crowd right now in East Texas, particularly Smith County,” said Roberts.

Roberts emphasized the need to wear a mask and how it can help slow the spread of the virus.

As the Texas reopening plan is halted, Roberts reflected by saying, “It’s probably an action that needed to be taken.”

“The Governor has taken some action, he’s been pretty active in trying to reopen Texas, and I think it’s just a good pause right now to see if we can start limiting the spread of this thing.”